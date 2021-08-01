The Souq Al-Qudwah 2.0 Expo continued with the Islamic Poetry Declamation, 31st July night. The event held at the Airport Mall was to support and enliven ‘Muallafpreneurs’ activities aside from propagating Islamic da’wah and eminence through Islamic Poetry.

The activities include a Poetry Declamation, a Poetry Declamation competition, Syair declamation and drama sketches. Among those present was Awang Haji Mohamad Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The expo was organised by the Islamic Da’wah Centre with the support of Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD.

Source: Radio Television Brunei