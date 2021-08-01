Youth development programmes continue to be given serious attention by the government including capacity building programmes, infrastructural facilities, as well as physical and mental assistance. These are to shape youths into a quality and productive workforce. As invaluable assets, youths are the successors who will continue the nation’s development and are the most important workforce. In conjunction with His Majesty’s 75th birthday anniversary celebration, tonight we bring you a special report on the aspirations of youths in achieving one of the objectives of Wawasan Brunei 2035 which is educated and highly skilled citizens.

Youths of quality and excellence from the aspect of worldly and spiritual education is seriously needed by the country. Various programmes are implemented by the government towards producing youths of quality among them empowering youth education with a quality education system, including entrepreneurship and community.

Apart from being highly competitive, today’s youths have also pioneered various new fields, which are able to generate creativity and innovation as well as assist the country’s socio-economy.

Synonymous with the title as the determiner of the country’s future, it is important for youths to have strong minds and self-esteem in facing future challenges.

Youth involvement in various volunteer and community service programmes proves that Bruneian youths are attentive and responsible. This can be seen when the country was facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The role of youths in together developing the country is seriously required. Thus, youths need to be more proactive and rise up as the drivers of nation development.

Source: Radio Television Brunei