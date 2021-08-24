Towards increasing the swab test capacity for SARS-CoV-2, a Swab Centre using the drive-thru method, will start operating on Monday, the 23rd of August 2021. According to the Minister of Health, the centre is located at Bridex Jerudong.

Yang Berhormat the Minister of Health shared that only two people are allowed to obtain a swab test in each vehicle, namely the driver and the passenger. Only one booking need to be made per vehicle; the service will only be provided for passengers aged 12 years old and above only and are only for drivers and passengers with a valid Bru-HIMS number. Drivers and passengers who have a green or yellow BruHealth code, must not have signs of influenza infection such as cough, cold, fever or sore throat. In addition, the Swab Centre will also accept those with a red BruHealth code for those who have been instructed to undergo swab tests. However the services at the Swab Centre are not for individuals who require swab test for exiting the country or pre-departure swab purposes. For exit or pre-departure swab purposes, the service can be obtained at other swab centres as usual. The Bridex Drive-Thru Swab Centre will only operate every Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening.

Source: Radio Television Brunei