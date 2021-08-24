The Minister of Health also shared that 6 imported COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday.

One case arrived in the country from Thailand on the 9th of August 2021 on-board Singapore Airlines SQ148. One case who arrived in the country from Netherlands on the 9th of August 2021 via Singapore Airlines SQ148. 4 cases who arrived in the country from United Kingdom on the 9th of August 2021 on-board Royal Brunei Airline BI004. Meanwhile, the source of infection for 141 cases have not been identified.

Cases in the active clusters are those who are undergoing quarantine after coming into contact with several previous positive cases. Contact tracing for all new cases is currently on-going. All identified close contacts are required to undergo mandatory quarantine and RT-PCR SARS-Co-V-2 test.

64 cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 419 cases. This means, a total of 1,346 active cases have been recorded in the country. Among the active cases, 4 cases are in critical condition, where 3 cases require ventilators and 1 case requires the help of an additional heart/lung machine, ECMO. 21 other cases have been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit for close monitoring.

