The BruHealth app has introduced a new feature, namely online appointment system for those who have not obtained their COVID-19 vaccine injection. Awang Rudy bin Haji Harun, Acting Director of Healthcare Technology Department explained that the new feature will make it even easier for the public make vaccination appointments.

Those who had verify their identity inside the BruHealth app can book their online appointment. The public are able to choose the desired facility and potentially choose the vaccination date and time. The QR Code will be sent 24 hours before the appointment. Those who do not receive a QR Code but have received an SMS, this means their appointments are confirmed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei