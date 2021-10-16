Over eight thousand individuals in need nationwide during the COVID-19 outbreak received donation through The Drive Thru Donation Campaign. The donation was received from the public and channelled in the campaign held at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas.

Since the campaign started on 9th of September, the Youth Volunteers as the organiser have distributed food packs to more than one thousand applicants with dependents of more than eight thousand individuals. So far, more than 200 contributors nationwide comprising government and private agencies as well as individuals have come forward to contribute in making the campaign a success. As a result of cooperation from the public, the campaign has collected over 38,000 daily necessities.

The drive thru donation campaign is open every Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8.30 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon. Meanwhile on Friday is open from 9 in the morning to 12 at noon and from 2 to 3 in the afternoon and Sunday is open from 9 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. The Drive Thru Donation is an initiative of Brunei Youth Volunteers in collaboration with the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei