Despite facing business challenges during COVID-19 pandemic, KJB Enterprise continue to enhanced its services by following the appropriate trend by selling products that are relevant to the current situation.

During this pandemic, KJB Enterprise also sell items such as Disinfectant Sprayers namely Nano Spray Gun, Fog Machine and Nano Ray Gun as well as Nano UV Box to disinfect mobile phones, wallets and facemasks. In addition, KJB also sell essential items for those who Work From Home or Study From Home such as headsets and keyboards. With 46 local employees, KJB Enterprise continue to comply with the government directives for the safety of all.

KJB Enterprise still offers watch repair services as well as product delivery services to their customers. The company also provide parcel collection from overseas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei