CNH Industrial announces Senior Leadership Team changes

London, November 16, 2022

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announces the appointment of Vilmar Fistarol as President, North America and Rafael Miotto as President, Latin America.

Vilmar Fistarol will lead the North America region as of late January 2023, following over a decade as President, Latin America, during which time he has continually grown CNH Industrial’s brands’ sales in the region to market leading positions. Vilmar has served CNH Industrial and its predecessor companies for over 31 years in numerous leadership positions. He replaces Brad Crews, whose upcoming transition to a new role in the Agriculture Segment was announced in September 2022.

Rafael Miotto will assume responsibility for the Latin America region as of January 2023, and this appointment will see him join the Company’s Senior Leadership Team. Rafael has successfully led the New Holland Agriculture brand in Latin America for the last five years, and in his 18 years with the company has gained extensive experience in sales and marketing, aftersales and commercial operations.

“CNH Industrial is focused on delivering for our customers, the world’s farmers and builders. In Vilmar and Rafael we have two proven leaders, who are committed to driving ever greater success in two key regions for the agriculture and construction businesses,” said Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial. “I am confident they will drive significant value for our customers, dealers and all stakeholders.”

