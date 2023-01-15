Citizens express Joy to Witness the ‘Istiadat Bersanding Pengatin Diraja’

All citizens and residents in the country expressed their gratitude for being able to witness the historic moment of the Royal Wedding through all RTB television channels and RTBGo.

For citizens and residents in the Belait District, the opportunity to witness the Majlis Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja is a priceless experience.

A similar reaction was also voiced by the citizens and residents of Tutong District, who had the opportunity to watch the ceremony on television.

Those who live in Temburong District also expressed excitement in witnessing the uniqueness of traditional customs in the ceremony.

Source: Radio Television Brunei