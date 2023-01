A foreign national was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment for staying in the country after his immigration pass had expired.

Retno Setiawan was found to be staying in the country after his working pass had expired for 5,000 and 34 days. He was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment and 4 strokes of whipping. He was arrested on 12th of January at a rented house in Kampung Tanjung Bunut.

Source: Radio Television Brunei