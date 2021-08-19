Following the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam at the this time, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, in its media release informs of the decision to postpone the written examinations for the Arabic School public exams and selection for Arabic School candidates conducted by the Examinations Division, Department of Islamic Studies.

However, the implementation of the public examination for Arabic Schools is still subject to the development of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Any changes to the dates and information on the examinations will be informed from time to time.

For enquiries and further information, contact the Examinations Division, Department of Islamic Studies through e-mail, ‘peperiksaan@jpi.edu.bn’.

Examination Name

Original Date New Date

Brunei Religious Education Certificate (SPUB)

19 August – 08 September 2021 22 November – 13 December 2021

Brunei Religious Education Higher Pre-Certificate (Pra-STPUB)

Brunei Religious Education Higher Certificate (STPUB)

19 August – 09 September 2021 December 2021 / January 2022

Arabic School Candidate Selection (PCKSA)

27 & 29 August 2021 24 & 26 September 2021

Source: Radio Television Brunei