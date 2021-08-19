An individual was imposed with a $300 compound fine for dumping rubbish from a vehicle at the Sultan Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge area.

Eaqub Ali Khan was given seven days to settle the fine and if in default, he will be charged in court. If convicted, a $1,000 fine will be imposed for the first offence while for the second and subsequent offences a fine of $3,000 and imprisonment not exceeding three months. As all payment counters are closed due to the COVID-19 situation, the payment can be made on a date to be announced later.

Source: Radio Television Brunei