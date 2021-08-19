The Ministry of Education in collaboration with Datastream Digital Sendirian Berhad, DST, Progresif Sendirian Berhad and Mach Telecommunications Systems Sendirian Berhad, Mach Tel, will be offering Short Messaging Service, SMS for the upcoming Brunei-Cambridge GCE ‘O’, ‘AS’ & ‘A’ Levels and IGCSE May/June 2021 examination results.

Subscribers who wish to subscribe to this service are required to register online through the Ministry of Education’s website at ‘www.moe.gov.bn’ or the e-Darussalam portal at ‘www.gov.bn’.

Registration via SMS is also available starting on the 19th of August 2021 by typing:

MOE space REG space CENTRE CODE space CANDIDATE NUMBER space CANDIDATE I.C. NO

And send to 888 5555 for DST Subscribers or 38666 for Progresif Sendirian Berhad subscribers.

Examination results will only be sent to subscribers via SMS, and 3 dollars will be charged for each SMS result received.

For more information, email to ‘moeresults@machbrunei.com’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei