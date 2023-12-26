Cebu’s School Feeding Program for 900,000 Learners Bolstered by Private Sector Support

CEBU CITY: The Cebu provincial government's extensive school feeding program has garnered additional backing from the private sector, as announced on Tuesday. Purefoods-Hormel Company Inc., a prominent processed meat firm, has pledged to contribute canned goods, including corned beef and chicken luncheon meat, to the Sugbo School Feeding Program. Governor Gwendolyn Garcia highlighted the company's commitment, spurred by the program's evident benefits to schoolchildren.

According to Philippines News Agency, Jose Gabriel Cruz, the vice president and CEO of Purefoods visited Garcia before Christmas to formalize their support for the feeding initiative.

This new pledge comes in addition to the three tons of dressed chicken previously donated by San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. San Miguel Food has promised to donate an additional 7,000 kilos of dressed chicken for the porridge provided to learners once the program resumes post-New Year celebrations. The daily feeding program, operated by the Department of Education, aims to feed 878,619 Kindergarten to Grade 12 students across 1,594 public schools in the province until June 2024.