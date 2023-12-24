Special Women’s Munajat Night Talk Focuses on Religious Education for Children

Bandar Seri Begawan – The 117th Special Women's Munajat Night Talk, organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and supported by the Basmida Association Women Congregants, was held at Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque in Kampung Jerudong and virtually. The event stressed the importance of parents as primary educators in imparting religious knowledge and values to children.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Datin Hajah Masni binti Haji Mohd Ali, President of BASMIDA, attended the event alongside Datin Hajah Nahriah binti Haji Awang Asbi, wife of the Minister of Religious Affairs, and Datin Hajah Norazimah binti Haji Ramlee, wife of the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. The event also saw participation from muslimahs from mosques, surau, religious halls nationwide, and female staff from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and its departments and institutions. The talks emphasized the need for children to receive foundational religious education to guide them towards virtuous paths and away from detrimental influences like drug abuse.