Calamba Police Arrest Calabarzon’s 6th Most Wanted in San Pablo City

CALAMBA - Authorities in San Pablo City apprehended a murder suspect known as 'Jake,' ranking him as the sixth most wanted person in the Calabarzon region on Thursday. During the arrest, 'Jake' was found in possession of illegal drugs in Barangay San Lucas 2.

According to Philippines News Agency, acting director of the Laguna Provincial Police Office, 'Jake' was detained by police intelligence agents who executed an arrest warrant at his hideout. Alongside the existing murder charge, he will now also face charges related to narcotics possession. He was caught with 25 grams of shabu, estimated to be worth PHP 172,000. Unos noted that no bail has been recommended for the suspect.