Brunei Film Blitz Gala Award

Local filmmakers, Asyraaf Abdullah and Adin Saifulbahri, won in their respective categories at the 6th annual Brunei Film Blitz. The Gala Award was held at Mahakarya Institute of the Arts Asia, last night.

Asyraaf’s film titled ‘Kipas’ won the Open Category, while Adin’s film titled ‘You, I, Me’ won the ‘Ninety-Six Hour Blitz’. Over 20 filmmakers submitted films from various Southeast Asia countries including Malaysia and Indonesia. The Brunei Film Blitz is held in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival 2022.

Source: Radio Television Brunei