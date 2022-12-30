Under the ‘Pause & Rewind’ programme, Creative Space organises a solo art exhibition by Awang bin Sitai, ‘Ardent Expressions’. The exhibition is open to the public until the 5th of February 2023 at the Creative Space gallery in Kampung Sengkurong.

Awang bin Sitai is a pioneer who established the Brunei Artists Association and has participated in several art exhibitions abroad. Over one hundred sketches and paintings produced over five decades of his artistic journey are showcased at the exhibition. Pause & Rewind series is a platform for establish senior artists to share their works that could be of interest to art enthusiasts, art historian and researcher, cultural practitioner, collectors and local artists as well as young artist generation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei