Members of the public are urged to be patient in using the Antigen Rapid Test Kit. The Minister of Health said what is important is that the source of the test kits are approved and recognised by the Ministry of Health.

Yang Berhormat said this is because there is a need to assess its manufacturing meets the international standards and test result efficacy. What is worrying is that if the test result is negative but the person is actually COVID-19 positive, this can cause an outbreak if the said person goes out of the home.

Source: Radio Television Brunei