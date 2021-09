The Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge will be fully opened and operate for 24 hours starting Monday, 6th of September 2021.

The Ministry of Development in its press release reminds bridge users to remain vigilant and cautious when using the said bridge as road repair and maintenance works are held from time to time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei