At the media conference, the Minister of Health explained that starting on the 6th of September 2021, COVID-19 patients who have recovered after 14 days from the date they have been confirmed positive will be allowed to return home and no longer need to undergo self-isolation at home.

However, COVID-19 patients who are confirmed recovered and allowed to return home before the 14-day quarantine period ends will be required to undergo the quarantine period at home. Therefore, any former patient who is undergoing self-isolation at home after being confirmed recovered can end their self-isolation commencing tomorrow if they have completed the 14-days quarantine period.

In this opportunity, the Ministry of Health would like to express its appreciation for all the contributions made by all parties whether government agencies, groups, associations or individuals to alleviate the burden of COVID-19 patients and facilitate the task performed by frontliners. The Ministry of Health welcomes all donations received in various forms. Anyone wishing to donate can directly contact the MOH Emergency Operation Centre at 729 5712. Normally, donations will be sent to the Donation Centre except for donations in the form of cooked food which is advised to be sent directly to the relevant locations. Only Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala can repay the sincere kindness that have been given.

Source: Radio Television Brunei