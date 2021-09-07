110 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the country, taking the total cases to 3,329 with one new cluster detected.

With the new cluster, this brings the total number of active clusters to 51. The new cluster contains 5 cases that is related to Case 2839 reported on the 1st of September, and the cluster is now known as 2839 Cluster. This new cluster also contain cases that have been previously reported as cases for which the source of infection has not been identified.

There are 52 additional new cases to 11 of the existing active clusters. The cases in these active clusters are individuals who are currently being quarantined and were found to be in contact with several confirmed cases. Meanwhile, 54 cases are still being investigated to determine the source of the infection. Contact tracing for all these new cases is currently undergoing. All identified close contacts are required to undergo mandatory quarantine and RT-PCR SARS-CoV-2 test.

140 cases have recovered, including 59 positive cases from Category 1 that have undergone self-isolation for 14 days at their respective homes. All of them have undergone second swab tests at Day 12 and have been confirmed recovered. Therefore, total recovered cases have increased to 1,608 cases, with total active cases at 1,703 cases. Among the active cases, 8 cases are in critical condition, where seven cases require assistance of artificial ventilation. Meanwhile, one case still requires the help of an additional heart/lung machine, ECMO. Meanwhile, 29 cases that were categorised in Category 4 are now admitted at the Intensive Care Unit for close monitoring. In the past 24 hours, 3,803 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bringing the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 249,689.

Source: Radio Television Brunei