The Southeast Asian Literature Council, Mastera has organised the 9th Mastera Literature Award, HSM and Mastera Creative Writing Competition. The project was organised by the Mastera Malaysia in cooperation with the Mastera member states namely Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia and Singapore.

The recipient of the 9th Mastera Literature Award for Brunei Darussalam was Yang Berhormat Pehin Siraja Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Yahya bin Haji Ibrahim who was recognized for the Creative Literature Works Category and the Non-Creative Literature Works Category through the work of the Poetry Group of Surat- surat Kemerdekaan and Gagasan Ketatanegaraan dalam Syair Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien. Meanwhile, Awangku Mohd. Noor Sham @ Awangku Hidie bin Pengiran Hidup, champion of the Poetry category of the Mastera regional level Creative Writing Competition through poetry titled ‘Soldadu Aksara’. The announcement was held on 7th October via virtually.

Source: Radio Television Brunei