The implementation of written examination for Brunei Cambridge GCE ‘O’,AS’,’A’ levels and IGCSE for October/November 2021 sessions will be replaced with the School Assessed Grades, SAG. The assessment methodology is an alternative evaluation of Cambridge Assessment International Education for countries that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Acting Director of Examination, Department of Examination, Ministry of Education, the assessment is based on the actual achievement of students which includes marks throughout the school session of 2021 through School Self -Assessment or known at the school level as School Based Assessment.

Dayang Hajah Suriani Binti Haji Noor Hashim said that SAG assessment will go through the Quality Assurance Check process from the Cambridge Assessment International Education to ensure that the evaluation conducted by the school reaches a standard level and is comparable to the assessment conducted by abroad examination bodies. Students can applied the resulted to enter sixth from centres, colleges or universities as usual. As with face-to-face examinations, students in the Special Education category will be given access arrangements, which is to arrange certain needs for candidates according to the type of student’s ability while sitting for the examination.

Source: Radio Television Brunei