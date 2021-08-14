In a similar press conference, the Minister of Health said following an increase in the number of cases under the Immigration Cluster, the public who had visited the Bandar Seri Begawan Immigration and National Registration’s Counter between the 2nd and 9th of August 2021 and currently experiencing signs of infection are advised to get treatment and undergo SARS-Co-V-2 test as soon possible at the nearest swabbing centres.

Yang Berhormat Dato said 5 cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 327. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the country are 268, with 2 cases are in critical condition and two other cases are under close monitoring at the National Isolation Centre. In the past 24 hours, 2,252 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 167,061 tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei