Brunei Darussalam reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 598. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation yesterday afternoon at Dewan Al ‘Afiah, Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Health also stated the detection of 2 new clusters namely the 451 Cluster and 477 Cluster. Joining the press conference was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy.

According to Yang Berhormat, there are additional cases for the existing active clusters, 16 cases for Chung Hua KB Cluster; 2 cases for the ABCi Cluster; 3 for the Immigration Cluster; 3 cases for the 944 Cluster, 2 for the TOTAL Cluster and 1 case for the Champion 7 Cluster. In addition, there are 2 new clusters detected. 5 new cases reported are related to Case 451 and Case 477. The Cluster is now known as the 451 Cluster and 477 Cluster. 1 imported case also recorded TODAY who arrived in the country from the United Kingdom in the 30th of July 2021. Meanwhile, the source of infection for 22 cases have not been identified where one case is related to case 448 reported on the 11th of August 2021. Cases in the active clusters are those who are undergoing quarantine after coming into contact with several previous positive cases. Contact tracing for all new cases is currently on-going. All identified close contacts are required to undergo mandatory quarantine and RT-PCR SARS-Co-V-2 test.

Source: Radio Television Brunei