143 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Brunei Darussalam, bringing the total number to 4,957 cases.

There are 37 additional new cases to 8 of the existing active clusters. The cases in these active clusters are individuals who are currently being quarantined and were found to be in contact with several confirmed cases. Meanwhile, two new clusters have been detected. These new clusters are the 4751 Cluster that contains 15 new cases; and the 4812 Cluster with 6 new cases. All the new clusters include cases that were previously reported as cases for which the source of infection has not been identified.

In the meantime, one cluster has been closed following no new detected cases in the cluster for 28 days. The closed cluster is the 884 Cluster. Therefore, the current total active clusters are 89. Meanwhile, 85 cases are still being investigated to determine the source of the infection.

79 cases have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Brunei Darussalam to 3,335, with 1,590 cases remaining active. Among the active cases, 9 cases are in critical condition, in which eight of the cases require assistance of artificial ventilation. One case requires the help of an additional heart/lung machine, ECMO. 21 Category 4 cases are now admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for close monitoring.

One case has safely given birth to a baby boy via caesarean. Both the mother and newborn are in good condition. In the past 24 hours, a total of 4,991 samples have been tested for the SARS-Co-V-2 virus which brings the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 299,353.

Source: Radio Television Brunei