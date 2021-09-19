To ensure the National Vaccination Programme can be implemented properly, the Minister of Health informed that the Australian Government has donated 100 thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the country, which arrived in Brunei Darussalam on 17th September 2021.

The AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Australia will be used immediately together with the Sinopharm vaccine received from the Government of the People’s Republic of China. The Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam is gratified with these contributions and will utilise it fully.

Source: Radio Television Brunei