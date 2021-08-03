–BookYourCargo provides the Top 20 ocean shipper with the expertise and technology to streamline global drayage moves–

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BookYourCargo (BYC), a digital freight brokerage platform that aggregates shippers and truckers for seamless transportation of cargo, today announced ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), one of the top 20 container liner shipping companies in the world, has solicited the help of BYC to manage its drayage operations. Using BYC’s cloud-based, tech-enabled Digital Drayage Platform, ZIM gains real-time visibility and instant quote capability with guaranteed capacity through BYC’s trusted network of over 1,800 carriers.

“Having ZIM, one of the world’s top ocean shippers with drayage processes in ports all over the world, select BYC to assist with their drayage operations during this time of constant uncertainty and instability is a true testament to the level of service and value we provide our customers,” said Nimesh Modi, chief executive officer, BYC. “BYC was founded on more than 50 years of freight forwarding expertise, so we understand drayage is one of the most tedious, expensive and under-served segments of the supply chain. We have worked diligently to build a pool of qualified, active and loyal carriers that allow us to promise capacity and capability through our Digital Drayage Platform. Our cancellation rate is less than 0.1 percent, which means our customers know that when BYC accepts a load, it will be delivered.”

The Digital Drayage Platform facilitates rate management, operational optimization, service integration, and order visibility—creating customer value and tailor-made supply chain control. The platform is architected on the latest tech stack featuring AI robotics and machine learning engines and provides seamless integration of API/EDIs with existing third-party software platforms, ensuring a smooth transition of information.

“We first approached BookYourCargo because we needed help extracting containers from several West Coast ports that were at a standstill at the time due to labor strikes,” said Salah Adile, Intermodal Dispatch Manager, ZIM. “BYC was able to step in and quickly and move all 800 of our containers out of the ports in a matter of two to three weeks. Since then, we have gradually increased our business with BYC and they are now one of our top providers, transporting more than 3,000 of our containers a year.”

The Digital Drayage Platform can be accessed online or by mobile devices through an app, where both customers and vendors can easily search and compare rates by location, move type and driver availability, and book loads directly. Upon booking, users are given a request number that can be used to view shipment details and track order status in real-time. The app is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

About ZIM

ZIM is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 76 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.

About BYC

BYC was founded in 2015 in order to streamline the drayage process by providing technologically focused solutions. With extensive expertise in transportation, customers experience superior service-oriented, technology-enabled, solutions catering to the specific and constantly changing issues of the industry. BYC has been recently recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies within the United States for 2019. For more information, please visit www.bookyourcargo.com .

