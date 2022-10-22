A family from Kampung Penabai Kuala Tutong received assistance through the Youth Charity Programme organized by the Tutong District branch of the Youth and Sports Department, in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul Celebration.

The charity programme included community works by cleaning the compound of the residence of a 73-year-old senior citizen, Dayang Siti Hajar binti Abdullah, who lives with her family members. The charity works involving the Tutong District youth group aimed to encourage more youth involvement in community activities apart from empowering the youth in charitable works. Also held was a donation presentation to Dayang Siti Hajar.

Source: Radio Television Brunei