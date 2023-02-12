The Village Head is responsible for leading the unity, harmony, prosperity and well-being of community life, in addition to being a role model for the mukim and village residents. The Voting and Election for Village Head Candidate for three villages namely Kampung Tasek Meradun and Bunut; Kampung Sinarubai and Burong Lepas and Kampung Bengkurong was held on 12th February morning. It took place at Mukim Kilanas Community Hall.

The sole candidate for Kampung Bengkurong Village Head is Awang Haji Talib bin Haji Bakar. Meanwhile, Awang Ahmad Husaini bin Haji Mohsin is the sole candidate for Village Head of Kampung Tasek Meradun and Bunut. Awang Muhammad Shukri bin Haji Masri, another sole Village Head Candidate for Kampung Sinarubai and Burong Lepas. Among those present was Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei