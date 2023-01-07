Visit To Oversee Enrolment of Pre-Religious School Pupils

Religious and Arabic schools are successful education streams. According to the Minister of Religious Affairs, a systematic religious education becomes a practise for pupils and their family as well as at the mosque and the national level, and it can act as a protection from heresy. Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman stated the matter in an interview during a working visit to two religious schools in Kampung Bengkurong yesterday afternoon. 5,161 pre-religious school pupils nationwide started school yesterday afternoon, and RTB crew took a closer look at several religious schools in the country.

According to Yang Berhormat, with the religious school system, there are less threats such as heresy. Like a vaccine, Yang Berhormat said that those who have religious education at least until Primary 6, it can prevent them from being influenced by matters that deviate from the teachings of Islam and cause disagreements as well as religious extremism.

The working visit aimed to observe the enrolment of pre-religious school pupils in Bengkurong Religious School, and Pengiran Muda Abdul Malek Religious School. It included a visit to pre-school classes and interaction with pupils as well as their parents.

This year, there are 120 pupils ranging from pre-school to Primary 4 in Bengkurong Primary School, while Pengiran Muda Abdul Malek Religious School has 178 pupils from pre-school to Primary 6.

Source: Radio Television Brunei