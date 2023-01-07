As an appreciation to the former Penghulu and Village Head of Mukim Kota Batu, a Doa Selamat Ceremony was held last night in conjunction with the retirement of the Penghulu and Village Head of Mukim Batu. The ceremony was organized by Acting Penghulu and Heads of Villages in Mukim Kota Batu.

Present was Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer. Among others, the ceremony is hoped to strengthen ties among penghulu and new village heads by sharing ideas so that it can be used in dealing with the problems faced.

Source: Radio Television Brunei