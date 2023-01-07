National Flag Hoisting

In conjunction with the Royal Wedding Ceremony of Her Royal Highness Princess ‘ Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah binti His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Muda Bahar ibni Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Digadong Sahibul Mal Pengiran Muda Haji Jefri Bolkiah and to enliven the ceremony, citizens and residents of the country should together hoist the national flag at their respective homes, offices and commercial buildings. Pengiran-Pengiran and titled persons should hoist their personal flags while the public should hoist the Brunei Darussalam national flag.

The hoisting of the national flag commences with the Opening of the Gendang Jaga-Jaga Ceremony on Monday, 16th Jamadilakhir, 1444 corresponding to 9th January 2023 until the Closing of the Gendang Jaga-Jaga Ceremony on Tuesday, 24th Jamadilakhir, 1444 corresponding to 17th January 2023.

Source: Radio Television Brunei