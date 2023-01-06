Increase Knowledge and Understanding on the Use of Social Media

​The existence of social media platform provides benefits to the community to share positive information. But, to what extent the social media is used in the best way?

As a communication tool, social media plays an important role in society and it becomes a valuable tool to connect people, share information and create content quickly and creatively. However, knowledge and understanding about its use is still lacking among the community. Therefore, the awareness of the public in the prudent and responsible use of social media needs to be improved in addition to always being vigilant in spreading information that is not yet valid.

Social Media also can generate income for some people. The application network is very wide and can be reached by anyone.

Source: Radio Television Brunei