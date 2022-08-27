Viet Nam-ASEAN Volunteer Award 2022

Two Brunei Darussalam youths received the ASEAN Volunteer Award 2022. The award presentation took place on 26th August night, in Quang Binh, Viet Nam during the ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Forum and ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award 2022. The ASEAN Youth Volunteer Award is a prestigious award for ASEAN volunteers. It is held for the first time under the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Youth, SOMY, ASEAN Secretariat.

Awang Haji Mateen Bolkini bin Haji Ahmad, Founder of 'Tambang.BN' and member of the Tutong Youth Movement, IMPAK received the ASEAN Youth Volunteer Award in the Individual category. Meanwhile, Big BEGAWAN was awarded the Youth Volunteer Award in the association category. Also held was a forum which discussed several issues on the continuation of volunteering activities in the ASEAN region. The participants also joined some volunteer activities with local community groups and visited some places of interest in Quang Binh, Viet Nam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei