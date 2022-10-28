Vehicle Registration Number Closed Tender Result

The Land Transport Department, Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications has informed the results of the Closed Tender for Vehicle Registration Number BBC 6001 to BBC 9999 series.

The results will be announced through the LTD’s website at ‘jpd.gov.bn’ and ‘nomborku.gov.bn’ on 29th October 2022. Tenderers, whether successful or not will receive the results via email registered to the department.

For more information, contact 718 1641 or email ‘info_ltd@jpd.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei