Various Local Products Offered

Various local products such as vegetables, fruits, raw livestock products, agrifood and ornamental plants were offered during the "Gerai Hujung Minggu", "Pasar Kitani". Held every Saturday and Sunday at the Rimba Agribusiness Centre, Gadong, "Pasar Kitani" is organised by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, through the Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

"Pasar Kitani" aims to provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs and farmers to further expand the market and business network. Visitors also have the opportunity to buy local products at reasonable prices.

Source: Radio Television Brunei