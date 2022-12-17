Usage of Solar Energy

Brunei Shell Petroleum, BSP Sendirian Berhad uses solar energy in the production of mixed energy. The move is an effort towards reducing carbon production.

The BSP Solar PV Plant in Jalan Tengah, Seria, successfully met the International Certificate standard to track the production of renewable electricity. Mrs. Agnete Johnsgaard-Lewis, BSP Managing Director and Shell Chairperson in Brunei Darussalam shared that the reports and power meter readings from the SOLAR plant were submitted to the ‘Green Certificate Company’ from the United Kingdom which verified BSP’s Decarbonisation efforts in accordance with global best practices. The SOLAR plant located at G-Eleven along Jalan Tengah, Seria, is the second SOLAR plant in the country. With almost 7,000 solar panels installed on four hectares of land, the plant uses the latest technology in SOLAR panels.

Source: Radio Television Brunei