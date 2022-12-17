Registration for SPUB Examination Results

The registration to obtain the Brunei Religious Education Certificate, SPUB Examination 1443 Hijrah/2020 results through the Short Message Service, SMS will be open from Monday, 19th December 2022 at 10 in the morning.

Examination candidates, parents or guardians are required to register via SMS by typing KHEU space Reg space Examination Centre Number space Candidate Index Number space Smart Identification Card Number and send to 8885555 for DST customers or 38666 for Progresif customers. Successful registration will be notified via SMS at no cost. SMS exam results will only be sent to registered students once the results are released.

Customers will be charged $1 for each SMS exam result received, and are advised to ensure they have sufficient credit. Contact Mach Telecommunications System Sdn Bhd via email, kheuresults@machbrunei.com for inquiries and information.

Source: Radio Television Brunei