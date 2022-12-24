Uniqueness of Pottery Art

​The art of making pottery or porcelain is becoming an attraction. Traditional and modern techniques combined, add to the uniqueness of pottery production. The uniqueness of the art became a passion for a local entrepreneur to introduce pottery making.

Adam Diongchee Huat conducts pottery making workshops for visitors, in addition to giving the opportunity to gain experience in making pottery by following selected workshops. Pottery production not only adds to the experience in creative arts, but also has many benefits. The visitors are generally satisfied with participating in the pottery making class.

Three Feet Man Studio holds three classes a day to make hand pottery and order available glass crafts through the pottery wheel. The public who are interested in pottery art follow @3feetmanstudio on Instagram.

Source: Radio Television Brunei