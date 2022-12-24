Not everyone is lucky enough to have the skill of Hand Lettering in a creative and interesting way. But the skill can be learned through practice and writing over and over again routinely. One of the local artists decided to highlight the skill with the desire to give sweet memories and bring joy and happiness in life.

Dayang Joyce Hong has been involved in Journaling Art for almost 8 years which includes Hand Lettering and Sketch Journaling. Starting as a hobby, the founder of JH Creation honed her skills by practicing writing characters herself using a special pen. She shared her artistic skills with the public in a workshop held during this school holiday season.

According to Dayang Joyce Hong, written messages will have a deeper and more meaningful impact on the recipient, especially in the digital and smart era that is growing rapidly at this time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei