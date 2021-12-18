The Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association organised a tree sapling handover ceremony yesterday morning as part of the efforts to protect and conserve the environment. The tree saplings were donated by Green Brunei and Mitsubishi Corporation, and the ceremony took place at Kebun Tang Salangan in Kampung Tungku Katok.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council as Chairperson of Green Brunei. 50 fruit tree saplings of various types were handed over by the representative of Mitsubishi Corporation to farmers. The donation is part of an initiative under the Explore the Environment Project by Green Brunei in collaboration with Mitsubishi Corporation. It aims to raise the public’s awareness specifically students on the importance of tree planting as one of the ways to tackle climate change.

Source: Radio Television Brunei