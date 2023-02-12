Toward Producing Quality Graduates

Education is one of the strategic areas towards realising the Wawasan Brunei 2035. Various programmes and initiatives are implemented by the Ministry of Education to achieve the First Goal of Wawasan Brunei 2035 - producing highly educated, skilled and accomplished people. In line with this year's National Day theme 'Menjayakan Wawasan Negara' or Accomplishing the National Vision, tonight's New at Ten highlights some of the progress achieved by Higher Education Institutions in the country towards producing a highly skilled and more Industry-Ready graduates.

As one of the renowned institutions in the country, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD continues to be relevant to produce Employable and Future-Proof graduates, in line with current changes and rapid digital progress. Through its engineering programme, UBD plays an important role in increasing the competitiveness of the country's human resources.

The quality of UBD's Engineering Programme is enhanced by international recognition from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, ABET. In addition, the collaboration with Stevens Institute of Technology, USA and Zhejiang University, China also illustrates the international relations in the support industry. The Bachelor of Engineering in General Engineering covers most of the areas identified in Wawasan Brunei 2035 planning by focusing on producing high-quality graduates with industry experience and in areas of economic interest to the country.

Meanwhile, in its efforts to equip graduates with high skills and knowledge, Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB through the School of Business continues to study the employment market trends with the cooperation of stakeholders by producing a highly competitive graduates in the job market.

With a growth mind-set, ready to face challenges and seize opportunities from the rapid technological development, it is UTB's priority to realise the Wawasan Brunei 2035.

Source: Radio Television Brunei