The Beauty of Traditions imbued in the Royal Wedding Ceremony

A historic moment will take place tomorrow with the Majlis Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja for the Royal Wedding Ceremony between the daughter of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Her Royal Highness Princess 'Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Muda Bahar ibni Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Digadong Sahibul Mal Pengiran Muda Haji Jefri Bolkiah.

The traditional ceremony certainly gives an opportunity for the citizens and residents especially the young generation to know about the history and uniqueness of the Brunei Royal Wedding which is rich in tradition.

The beauty of the traditions imbued in the Royal Wedding Ceremony with the use of ceremonial court language, also portrays the harmony in speaking. Thus, the tradition's beauty should also be protected and maintained as it is the cultural heritage of the Bruneian people.

Source: Radio Television Brunei