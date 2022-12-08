Talented Athletes Sports Camp Closing Ceremony

​35 future athletes of the Youth and Sports Department Scheme received certificates at the Closing Ceremony of the Talented Athletes Sports Camp. The ceremony took place on 8th December afternoon, at Outward Bound Brunei Darussalam, Temburong District.

Certificates were presented by Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Sports at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud in his speech expressed hope that such a camp will be a beneficial platform for young athletes in the country.

The camp not only helps to prepare the athletes physically, mentally, spiritually and patriotically; but it also helps to shape them to work together as a team.

Source: Radio Television Brunei