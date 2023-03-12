​The Kampung Sungai Teraban Consultative Council in Belait District organised the ‘Pesta Sungai Teraban’ or Sungai Teraban Fair. The event held on 12th March morning, also coincided with the 39th National Day celebration.

Among the activities held include a cleaning campaign and a kite competition. In attendance was Awang Haji Amirol Hafidzin bin Haji Muhammad, Acting Belait District Officer. Managed by the village’s Economic Bureau, the fair provided an opportunity for small business to earn additional income.

Source: Radio Television Brunei