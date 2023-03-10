BAMLS Biennial General Meeting

The Brunei Darussalam Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, BAMLS held its 10th Biennial General Meeting on 10th March afternoon, in Berakas.

In attendance, Doctor Hjh Surita Binti Hj Mohamad Taib, Director of Laboratory Services, Ministry of Health, and Doctor Hj Osmali bin Hj Osman, President of BAMLS. During the meeting, new Executive Committee members for 2023 to 2025 have been appointed. The association was established in June 1998, and currently has 225 members.

Source: Radio Television Brunei