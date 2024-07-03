Bicol Achieves 92% TB Treatment Success Rate in First Quarter of 2024

NAGA CITY – The Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Bicol (DOH CHD-5) has achieved a 92% treatment success rate for tuberculosis (TB) cases during the first quarter of 2024.

According to Philippines news Agency, speaking at the "Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas" briefing at Bicol Medical Center, the Infectious Disease Cluster reported that out of 7,008 drug-sensitive TB cases, a 92 percent success rate was achieved. He highlighted the role of efficient stock transfers and the timely allocation of TB medicines by DOH pharmacists in reaching this milestone. Dr. Albornoz also emphasized the ongoing implementation of the 8-point health action agenda for Universal Health Care in the Bicol Region, which includes TB as a key focus area. He described it as crucial for providing quality and competent health services to the residents, especially in achieving the eight priority health outcomes: TB/HIV, immunization, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), road safety, hypertension and diabetes, cancer, nutrition, and maternal health.

The briefing further revealed that the health department has recently acquired a fully equipped mobile van designed to enhance the screening and diagnosis of TB and other respiratory diseases across the six provinces of the region. The van features an X-ray machine, electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, a refrigerator for sputum collection, a handwashing area, and a fire extinguisher.

In addition to tuberculosis management, DOH Bicol has made significant progress in HIV care, with 64 percent or 1,738 individuals living with HIV receiving antiretroviral therapy. Plans are underway to establish three additional treatment hubs at Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital, Eastern Bicol Medical Center in Catanduanes, and Sorsogon Provincial Hospital within the year. Dr. Albornoz also noted ongoing efforts to provide HIV testing kits to provincial health offices and to conduct educational symposiums to enhance public understanding of HIV.