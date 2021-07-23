ASEAN member states are reminded to together strengthen initiatives to curb COVID-19 issues in the region through the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, further enhance efforts to provide equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, address issues on false information related to COVID-19 and address the impact of COVID-19 including negative effects on mental health. The reminder was made by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health while leading the Brunei Darussalam delegation at the virtual Special Video Conference of the ASEAN Health Ministers on COVID-19. The conference was chaired by the Republic of Indonesia’s Minister of Health.

At the conference, ASEAN Ministers of Health has adopted a Joint Statement for continued cooperation to further strengthen efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic through initiatives at the regional and global level. Also held was the launching of the ASEAN Portal for Public Health Emergencies, a platform that provides information virtually among ASEAN member states, ASEAN dialogue partners, and the public on public health emergencies in the ASEAN region. It also supports the use of digital information technology to address current and future public health threats.

With the theme ‘ASEAN COVID-19 Response After One Year’, the conference provided ASEAN Health Ministers the opportunity to discuss and exchange the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination programmes of each country, COVID-19 variants, and the establishment of the ASEAN Health Protocol to support post COVID-19 recovery in the region. Also joining the conference was Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei